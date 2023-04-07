A woman was found dead and two young children are in critical condition after drowning in a Murrieta pool on Friday.

Murrieta Police responded to a home on the 23000 block of Spring Meadow Drive around 11:31 a.m.

When they arrived at the backyard, paramedics found CPR was being performed on two young children aged one-and-a-half and two-and-a-half years old, police said. The children’s father and a neighbor were performing CPR.

A 65-year-old woman was pulled out of the water where life-saving measures were performed, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The two children were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what exactly led up to the drownings at this time, police said. No identities have been released. The fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Reid Leitch at 951-461-6353 or Sergeant Miguel Garcia at 951-461-6362.