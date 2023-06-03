A woman was killed when her vehicle overturned in a hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley on June 3, 2023. (Citizen)

A woman is dead after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley early Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., two cars traveling north on Lankershim Boulevard near Cayuga Avenue collided, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The first car overturned after striking the back of another vehicle, which then fled the scene, police said.

The driver of that first car, a 27-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene.

Footage shared to the Citizen app shows a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a mid-sized SUV, overturned at the scene.

No description of the second vehicle has been released.

Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.