A woman is dead after dozens of shots were fired into an apartment in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles, striking her multiple times.

The shooting in the 10000 block of South Avalon Boulevard was reported just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police have so far found up to 60 bullet casings in the parking lot area near the apartment, though they are unsure if all of those casings are from this shooting. Two casings were also found inside the apartment.

Police are unsure if the victim was the target of the attack, though they believe the two shooters were intending to shoot into that specific apartment, according to Lt. Bryon Roberts.

“That unit definitely was the target of someone,” Roberts said.

The other people inside the apartment were not injured.

The attack is not believed to be gang-related.