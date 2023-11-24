A woman died after her car crashed into a lake in Irvine on Thursday night.

A social media post from the Orange County Fire Authority indicates that first responders were dispatched to the area of East Yale Loop and West Yale Loop just before 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving on reports of a vehicle in water.

Upon arrival, rescue crews immediately began a water rescue and discovered that the car, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, had driven straight into the lake.

A woman died after her car ended up at the bottom of a lake in Irvine on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (County News)

The rear driver’s side window of the Mercedes was open when it was pulled out of the water, authorities said.

The sole female occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. She has not been identified.

What caused the crash has not been determined.