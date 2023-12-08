An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a boat in Marina del Rey and a man was found dead in a car nearby on Thursday.

The woman was found first when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check in the 14000 block of Tahiti Way at about 11:30 a.m., the LASD said in a news release.

“During the investigation, a member of the community, familiar with individuals who lived on the boat, alerted the Los Angeles Police Department to a vehicle parked nearby on the 100 block of Via Marina,” officials said.

Inside that vehicle was a dead man. The ages and identities of the man and woman have not been released.

While this is a homicide investigation, “there are no outstanding suspects,” the LASD said.

Anyone with information should contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.