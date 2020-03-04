Woman dies after alleged DUI driver runs red light, slams into her car

The intersection of Tippecanoe Avenue and 3rd Street in Highland, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A 36-year-old woman is accused of murder after investigators say she ran a red light in a pickup truck while intoxicated in Highland on Monday, slamming into another car and killing the 27-year-old woman inside.

Rachel Leah Hibbert of Phelan was arrested at the scene of the violent 6:40p.m. crash at Tippecanoe Avenue and 3rd Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and county booking records.

The identity of the other driver who lost her life in the collision was not released pending notification of family.

Hibbert was northbound on Tippecanoe Avenue in a 2018 GMC Sierra when she blew through a red traffic signal at 3rd Street, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

The truck plowed into the victim’s Kia Soul, which was headed west on 3rd Street, officials said.

Paramedics took the badly injured driver of the Kia to a hospital, where she was soon pronounced dead.

Hibbert remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies, official said.

“Hibbert was found to be driving under the influence and was booked at the West Valley Detention Center for (murder),” the sheriff’s department statement said.

According to county booking records, Hibbert was being held without bail pending her initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court.