Woman dies after being found on fire in sleeping bag in Hawthorne area

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a burning sleeping bag in the Hawthorne area on Thursday night.

Personnel from the Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments were initially dispatched to a call regarding a fire in the 11800 block of Aviation Boulevard just after 9 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman who appeared to be on fire in a sleeping bag, according to a news release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

Detectives do not have any suspect information or a possible motive.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Tips can also be left anonymously through “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.