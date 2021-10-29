Woman dies after being found with gunshot wound in hallway of upscale West Hollywood apartment building

A homicide investigation is continuing Friday into the fatal shooting of a woman at an upscale West Hollywood apartment building.

Deputies responded to a gunshot victim call in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The victim was found in a hallway of the Avalon West Hollywood apartment building, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

The unidentified woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

No motive has been discovered for the shooting, which a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson described as suspicious.

Additional units were headed out to the crime scene to continue the investigation Friday, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.