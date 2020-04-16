Woman dies after being rear-ended by DUI driver in Garden Grove: Police

The intersection of Euclid Street and Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A 59-year-woman died after her car was struck from behind by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Garden Grove on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The deadly crash took place about 1:30 p.m. at Euclid Street and Chapman Avenue, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

The victim, whose identity was not released pending notification of family, was stopped at the intersection when a 2017 Honda slammed into her car from behind, Garden Grove police Officer Paul Ashby said in a written statement.

“The collision triggered a chain reaction causing the second vehicle to collide into the third vehicle,” he said.

The woman in the car hit by the Honda was found unconscious and not breathing by first responders, police said. She was taken to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where she soon succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Honda also suffered significant injuries in the crash, Ashby said.

He was suspected of intoxicated driving, but turned over to the care of a hospital prior to booking, the officer said.

The driver and a passenger in the third vehicle required no medical attention, officials said.

Anyone witnesses, or anyone with information , was urged to contact Officer Ashby at 714-741-5823.