Woman dies after being rescued from house fire in Tujunga

A woman died shortly after being rescued from a home that caught fire in the Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 10700 block of Las Lunitas Avenue about 1:30 a.m. for a fire burning in the one-story home, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated in a news alert.

Arriving crews rescued the woman, who was found in grave condition, and treated her inside an ambulance, Humphrey stated.

Despite the paramedics’ efforts, the victim died at the scene, he said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

It took nearly 40 firefighters a little more than 30 minutes to douse the flames, which had extended to the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.