Woman dies after being shot in Bell; man believed to be husband detained: Official

An investigation was underway in a Bell after a woman was fatally shot in Bell on Sept. 1, 2020. (KTLA)

A man has been detained after a woman investigators believe is his wife was found shot to death in Bell on Tuesday.

Bell Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were initially dispatched to a report of a gunshot victim at a home in the 4900 block of Weik Avenue around 6:40 a.m., authorities said.

She had been shot at least once, in the upper torso, and was pronounced dead at the location, an official at the scene said. Her name has not been released, but investigators believe she’s about 75 to 80 years old.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they encountered a man, also around 75 to 80 years old. He was detained and will be interviewed by homicide investigators, the official said.

He added that the two are believed to be husband and wife, but that information still needed to be confirmed through the interview.

The home will be searched once investigators obtain a warrant.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left via Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, through the “P3 Tips” app available on Google play or the Apple App Store, or through the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.