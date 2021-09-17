Woman dies after car plunges off parking structure in Orange

A woman has died after her car flew off the fourth floor of a parking structure in the city of Orange on Friday morning, police said.

Around 9:20 a.m., first responders were called out to the area of La Veta Avenue and Pepper Street, where they found a crashed Toyota sedan next to a parking garage, according to Orange Police Department Sgt. Phil McMullin.

The car had gone off the side of the structure’s fourth floor, landed on the ground and flipped over, killing the woman inside, he said.

Bystanders worked together to upright the vehicle before police and Orange Fire Department personnel responded, according to McMullin.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified her, describing the victim only as “elderly.”

The crash is under investigation and a cause is not yet known.

