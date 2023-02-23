A woman was sentenced to jail after an intoxicated crash left her passenger dead as she was filming a Snapchat video in Ventura County.

Lindsey Shaver, 21, from Camarillo, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and probation after pleading guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The deadly crash happened on March 18, 2021, when Shaver and another passenger, Laney Zambri, were driving on Pacific Coast Highway.

Shaver was under the influence of marijuana at the time, said the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The passenger, Zambri, was standing through the car’s sunroof while filming a Snapchat video, authorities said.

As Shaver was driving, she lost control of the car and crashed, causing the vehicle to flip over.

When the vehicle flipped over, Zambri was ejected and suffered critical injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she died days later, authorities said.

“Shaver’s decision to use marijuana and drive while impaired tragically took the life of her best friend,” said prosecutor George Brietigam. “We hope that high school students will learn about the real-life consequences of driving under the influence and will choose not to do so after hearing about the tragic circumstances of this case.”

As part of Shaver’s probation terms, she will be required to speak at local high schools about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving, authorities said.