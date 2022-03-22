A woman died after she participated in the half-marathon portion of Sunday’s Los Angeles Marathon, race organizers confirmed Tuesday.

Race organizers identified the woman as Trisha Paddock and said she died in the hospital following Sunday’s race in which she was a runner in the 13.1-mile Charity Challenge Half Marathon. She did not run the full race course, organizers said.

Paddock was running as part of a charity team that was raising funds for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program.

“This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones. We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene,” representatives for the race said in a statement.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for Paddock’s family said Trisha suffered a heart attack and was on life support before she passed. As of Tuesday night, the campaign had exceeded its fundraising goal.