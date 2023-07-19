A Long Beach woman died Sunday after the tandem bicycle she was riding struck a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The woman, 76-year-old Gaylin Reese, was on a tandem bike with her husband a few minutes before 12:30 p.m. when they came upon heavy traffic near 2nd Street and Marina Drive, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The bicycle, which was in the eastbound bike lane on 2nd Street, sideswiped an unknown vehicle and fell over, police said.

The vehicle then drove away, though “it is unclear if the driver of that vehicle was aware of the collision,” according to the release.

Though Reese and her husband were wearing helmets, she was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to undisclosed injuries. Reese’s husband was treated for minor injuries.

No information is available about the vehicle that collided with the cyclists or the person behind the wheel, but police said that “speed, distracted driving and impaired driving are not believed to be factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for dash camera footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.