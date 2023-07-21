A woman was killed, and a man was sent to the hospital following a fire at a residence in Ventura.

According to the Ventura Fire Department, firefighters responded to the single-family home around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities would not immediately reveal the home’s exact location.

Upon arriving, fire crews found a “well involved” fire with a report of a person trapped inside.

“Firefighting crews immediately entered the building fighting fire and conducting a search for a victim,” the Ventura Fire Department said in a statement. “A deceased female was located inside the home.”

A woman was killed, and a man was sent to the hospital following a fire at a residence in Ventura on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Ventura County Fire Department)

The deceased female has not been identified.

An unidentified man was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for burns and smoke inhalation sustained while attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, fire officials said.

It is not known if the man and woman are related to each other or lived together.

A team of 28 firefighting personnel was able to extinguish the blaze 14 minutes after they arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.