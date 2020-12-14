Woman dies, man injured in El Sereno house fire



A woman died and a 80-year-old man was injured in a house fire in El Sereno Monday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 8:40 a.m. at 4767 East Klamath Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters had to cut bars on a rear window to rescue the man from the building, Capt. Cody Weireter told KTLA. The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The woman was found in the home “beyond medical help and determined dead on scene,” fire officials said in an alert.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and arson investigators were at the scene.

Several people gathered near the cordoned off house and appeared visibly distraught Monday morning. Some were interviewed by firefighters, video from the scene showed.