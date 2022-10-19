A woman and her dog were stabbed in a seemingly random attack in the MId-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The incident was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a weapon that appeared to be a sword or a machete, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomeli said.

A 43-year-old woman with stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital, Lomeli said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim.

The victim’s dog was apparently stabbed and killed in the seemingly random attack, according to witnesses at the scene.

The 23-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, Lomeli said.