A woman was taken into custody by police Friday evening after she drove her vehicle off of a dock and into the ocean in Newport Beach.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. near a park on Via Genoa Road in Newport Beach.

Newport Beach police say a woman in her late 40s drove her vehicle through a children’s playground and off of a dock, splashing into the water below.

After the crash, she remained trapped in her vehicle until she could be rescued by bystanders and assisting lifeguards.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released some time Saturday morning.

Newport Beach police Sgt. Bennett later confirmed that she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She was cited and released and is due in court at a later date.

Her vehicle was removed from the water and towed from the scene, Bennett added.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.