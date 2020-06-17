Woman driving near protests says LAPD foam bullet struck her head, files $10-million claim

Jasmine Morales, 26, spent nine days hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center after she says a foam bullet hit her head. (West Coast Trial Lawyers)

Jasmine Morales, 26, was hospitalized after she says a foam bullet hit her head. (West Coast Trial Lawyers)

A woman who was at a Los Angeles intersection near a protest over the killing of George Floyd filed a legal claim Monday, alleging she was struck in the head by a foam bullet fired by Los Angeles police, leaving her with stitches, a fractured cheekbone and a brain injury.

Jasmine Morales, 26, spent nine days hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center and is seeking $10 million from the city of Los Angeles for injuries she suffered during the May 30 incident, according to the claim.

The projectile, likely a 40mm hard foam round, flew in through her open driver’s side window near the Grove about 8 p.m., as she drove to a Target, according to the legal filing and her lawyers.

The impact nearly knocked her unconscious according to her claim. Neama Rahmani, one of her lawyers, said based on eyewitnesses, the police officer fired the projectile from inside a police car.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.