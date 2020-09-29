Woman expected in court over driving into Yorba Linda rally, injuring 2 people

Tatiana Turner is taken into custody after witnesses said she drove her car into a crowd of protesters in Yorba Linda, Calif., on Sept. 26, 2020.(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

A lawyer says a woman who drove into counter-demonstrators at a Yorba Linda rally against racism had been surrounded by a hostile crowd and feared for her life.

Tatiana Turner, a 40-year-old Long Beach resident, faces a court appearance Tuesday in Orange County. She’s being held on $1 million bail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

A man and woman were seriously injured during the Saturday confrontation in Yorba Linda.

A defense lawyer says Turner never intended to harm anyone.

Turner and the Urban Organizers Coalition had organized a rally against police brutality and systemic racism near the Yorba Linda Library.

Some counterprotesters confronted Turner’s smaller group, and fights broke out.

Turner saw counterprotesters with firearms, called 911 for help and “got the runaround” before asking deputies patrolling area for help, attorney Ludlow Creary II said.

“Sheriff’s deputies on scene didn’t do anything and the crowd of Trump supporters grew,” Creary said. “It essentially was a hostile environment.”

A spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department says they will look into a claim that Turner sought help before driving into the crowd.