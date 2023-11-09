A woman faces a hate crime charge after she allegedly crashed her car through the gate of a Tarzana synagogue.

Tikvah Mottahdeh, 54, rammed her vehicle into the gates of ERETZ Synagogue & Cultural Center, located in the 6100 block of Wilbur Avenue, early Thursday morning, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Moran.

Mottahdeh was arrested at around 2:10 a.m. and faces a charge of hate crime vandalism at a house of worship, Moran said.

Footage from the scene showed the broken gate lying in the synagogue’s driveway.

It is unknown if the synagogue structure sustained any damage.