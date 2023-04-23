A 38-year-old woman was arrested and is facing charges of kidnapping after stealing a vehicle with a 93-year-old man inside, authorities announced Thursday.

The incident unfolded on April 20, just after 9 a.m., when a driver for a medical transportation company parked the van near the 15000 block of La Maida Street in Sherman Oaks with the 93-year-old passenger seated inside the vehicle and then exited the van to pick up another passenger, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

That’s when police say the suspect, now identified as Lindsey Gordonellyson, got in the driver’s seat of the van and drove away with the elderly male occupant.

Officers with the Van Nuys Patrol Division were able to locate the vehicle with the help of LAPD’s Air Support Unit.

“The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle; however, the suspect failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated,” the news release stated. “During the pursuit, the suspect drove the vehicle in an extremely reckless manner.”

The 38-year-old woman eventually stopped the vehicle in alley near the 7600 block of Tyrone Avenue, approximately five miles away from where she stole the van, and was taken into custody.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and administered medical treatment to the 93-year-old victim who was then reunited with his family, police said.

Gordonellyson was booked on charges of kidnapping and her bail was set at $125,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LAPD Van Nuys Detectives at 818-374-0040. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers