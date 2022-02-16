Woman fatally shot after deputies say she charged at them with knife in Lancaster

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Lancaster deputies responding to a family disturbance shot and killed a woman they say was armed with a knife Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 25300 block of Abacus Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department release.

Deputies were called to the location regarding a disturbance, involving a possibly mentally ill person, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A knife-wielding woman encountered deputies as they arrived at the location, according to the release.

At some point during their interaction, investigators say the woman charged at deputies with the knife and at least one deputy opened fire.

The woman was struck and died at the scene after being treated by deputies and Fire Department personnel, according to the release.

There was no further word on what led up to the woman charging at deputies.

Her identity was not released.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500.