Woman fatally shot after dispute with man on Long Beach street: Police

A woman was fatally shot in Long Beach after a dispute with a man late Thursday, police reported.

The shooting happened about 11:50 p.m. on the 1700 block of Pine Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release. Responding officers found a woman in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to her upper torso.

Police immediately began life-saving measures until the Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene to transport the woman to a local hospital. She was later pronounced dead.



Sh was identified by police as Dalila Williams, 44, of Long Beach.



“The preliminary investigation suggests a male adult suspect was involved in a dispute with the victim, which escalated into a shooting,” police state in the news release.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.



Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear or Jose Rodriguez at 562-570-7244.