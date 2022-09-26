Police respond to a shooting in Fontana on Sept. 26, 2022. (KTLA)

A woman was fatally shot during an apparent domestic violence incident in Fontana Monday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported about 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue.

The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was locked down amid the investigation. Truman Middle School is also not far from the where the shooting occurred.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound and was eventually pronounced dead.

Another victim had been shot at but was not struck, Fontana police told KTLA.

Authorities are searching for the shooter or shooters, though they have no suspect description. No further details about what led up to the shooting have been released.