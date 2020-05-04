Woman fatally shot in Compton

The 600 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Compton, as viewed in a Google Street view image.

A woman died following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Compton on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim about 7:25 p.m. in the 600 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

“Upon arriving they discovered a female victim in her 30s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Koerner said in a written statement. “She was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“The murder weapon, along with the suspect, remain outstanding,” he added.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.