Woman fatally shot in Florence: Officials

A woman was shot and killed in Florence on Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments.

The shooting was reported at about 4 p.m. in the 100 block of East 68th Street, according to Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

The 25-year-old victim, whose identity was not released, was found inside a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the LAFD, according to Officer Orris of the LAPD.

The shooter fled the scene, and no suspect description is currently available, Orris added.