Woman fatally shot in West Hollywood: Sheriff’s Department

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a reported homicide in West Hollywood on Oct. 28, 2021. (KTLA)

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a reported homicide in West Hollywood on Oct. 28, 2021. (KTLA)

A woman was fatally shot in West Hollywood Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, and the woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To report information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News