Woman fatally shot in West Hollywood: Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a reported homicide in West Hollywood on Oct. 28, 2021. (KTLA)

A woman was fatally shot in West Hollywood Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, and the woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To report information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.