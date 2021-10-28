Woman fatally shot in West Hollywood: Sheriff’s Department

A woman was fatally shot in West Hollywood Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, and the woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No further details were available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
To report information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.