A woman was shot to death in Willowbrook Monday morning

The shooting was reported at 7:20 a.m., and when deputies responded to the 12200 block of South Willowbrook Avenue, they found the woman and declared her dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The woman’s name and age have not been released, and no information about the shooter or shooters is available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.