Woman fatally shot near Venice Beach Boardwalk after dispute involving boyfriend, 3 others: LAPD

A woman was shot to death after she and her boyfriend became involved in a dispute with three people near the Venice Beach Boardwalk on Tuesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Ocean Front Walk near Windward Street and found a woman unconscious and not breathing, LAPD officials stated in a news release Wednesday.

She was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. Her name has not been released.

Investigators said the woman, her boyfriend and three unidentified males were involved in some type of dispute prior to the shooting. It’s possible the homicide is gang-related, according to LAPD.

Police are searching for the three assailants, whom they described only as Black and possibly wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470 or 1-877-527-3247 during non-business hours and the weekend.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-8477, or via the websites www.lacrimestoppers.org and .lapdonline.org.