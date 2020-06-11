Woman fatally shot outside Hilton hotel in Lake Forest; man detained

A woman in her 40s was shot to death, allegedly by a man she likely knew, Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot outside the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn in Lake Forest, an Orange County Sheriff’s official said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was shot multiple times about 1:15 p.m. in the 23000 block of Lake Center Drive. Sheriff’s deputies who responded to a 911 call found and detained a man in his 60s believed to be the shooter.

“The man was pointed out by several witnesses,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun.

The gravely injured woman was taken to a hospital, where she died one hour later.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

#OCSDPIO Press release regarding the homicide investigation in Lake Forest. The female, a victim in her 40s, sustained injuries from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital. A male in his 60s was detained, and a handgun recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/XU0PpAse6r — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) June 11, 2020