A 45-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Friday night in East Los Angeles by a man believed to be her boyfriend, officials said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was attacked just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies found her suffering from stab wounds, and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A man who investigators believe is the victim’s boyfriend stabbed her “repeatedly before running away northbound on Townsend Avenue and out of sight,” the release said.

Both the assailant and the murder weapon remain outstanding.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 8000222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.