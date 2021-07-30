Woman fatally stabbed in Burbank; man in custody

A woman was fatally stabbed in Burbank Friday morning and a suspect is in custody, police said.

The incident was reported about 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of Grismer Avenue, Burbank Police Department Sgt. Jamal Childs told KTLA.

The stabbing victim died while being transported to a hospital, police said.

She was believed to be in her 20s.

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing. He has not yet been identified, but was also thought to be in his 20s.

The relationship between the victim and suspect is unknown, and no further details about the stabbing have been released.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the active scene at a retirement community, where a portion of the first floor was cordoned off with police tape.