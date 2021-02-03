Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while crossing street in South L.A.

The intersection of Main and 97th Streets is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 66-year-old woman as she was crossing the street in South Los Angeles Tuesday.

The crash was reported about 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Main and 97th streets in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood.

A white pickup truck heading south on Main Street struck a woman walking outside of a crosswalk south of 97th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver did not stop, but continued south on Main Street, then made a left turn on 98th Street.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said. She has not been identified.

The truck was described as having white wooden side paneling.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for tips leading to the driver’s identity, arrest and prosecution.

Anyone with information can call the LAPD’s south traffic division detectives, at 323-421-2500.