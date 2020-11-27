Hit-and-run driver sought after fatally striking woman in Long Beach on Thanksgiving

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman as she was crossing a street in Long Beach on Thanksgiving.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Lt. Titus with the Long Beach Police Department stated.

An officer was flagged down by witnesses and told the victim was struck while crossing in the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue, Titus stated.

The vehicle had been traveling southbound on Pacific Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to the witnesses.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled the area after the crash and is still outstanding, according to Titus.

Investigators believe the hit-and-run vehicle has major front-end damage from the collision.

No description of the driver or vehicle were available.