Woman fights off intruder who attacked 82-year-old neighbor at Fontana apartment

A martial arts expert fought off an intruder who entered her 82-year-old neighbor’s apartment Monday night in Fontana.

The man broke into the unit and then threw the victim, Elizabeth McCray, to the ground, she told KTLA on Wednesday. He then jumped on her and began beating her, she said.

McGray says she’s alive today thanks to her friend, a bat-wielding martial arts expert named Lorenza “Miss Kitty” Marruja.

The intruder apparently went to Marruja’s apartment first but took off running when she pulled out the bat.

Moments later, she heard McCray screaming for help and — forgetting the bat — ran to her friend’s unit and pulled out her karate moves.

“I had him on the ground. First, I went down like to this to his chest,” Marruja said, demonstrating her actions. “And then this was on his throat, like that. I had my hand right here on his jaw and I was aiming toward his eyes. And he said, ‘No Miss Kitty, no Miss Kitty.’ And he got scared.”

She said he tried to get up but she held him down and told him he wasn’t getting up.

The man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Sept. 30, 2020.