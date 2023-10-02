A woman involved in a child custody dispute crashed after fleeing a Target parking lot in San Pedro Sunday night.

Police responded to the parking lot near North Gaffey Street and West Capitol Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officer Cervantes confirmed.

Police investigate after a U-Haul truck crashed during a pursuit on Oct. 2, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A woman in her 30s got into a U-Haul pickup truck after being contacted by officers and appeared to intentionally strike a female pedestrian.

The unidentified pedestrian was treated at the scene and released.

Officers opened fire on the truck as the woman fled westbound on Capitol Drive.

As police pursued the vehicle the driver eventually crashed into a tree near the intersection of Gaffey and West Paseo Del Mar in Point Fermin Park area.

The woman, who had no gunshot wounds, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital after being taken into custody.

No other members of the community and no officers were injured in the incident.