Woman flees scene of Lake Balboa chain-reaction crash that left 2 people injured: LAPD

A woman is being sought after fleeing the scene of a crash in Lake Balboa that left two people seriously injured, police said Tuesday.

The crash was reported about 9:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of a 2014 Hyundai SUV heading east on Sherman Way at a high rate of speed allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a Honda CRV heading south on Balboa Boulevard, police said.

“The force of this collision caused another two vehicles to be hit as a result of the initial collision,” LAPD said in a news release.

Both vehicles were stopped at the intersection when the crash occurred.

The SUV driver then left her vehicle at the scene and took off on foot without stopping to help any of the victims, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported two people from the CRV. Both victims remain hospitalized in serious condition, officials said.

Police provided no additional information about the driver who left the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to community members who provide information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Detective Davis at 818-644-8035 or 38353@lapd.online.