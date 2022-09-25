One person is in custody after a woman in her 50s was discovered beaten to death inside a home in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the home on the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue just after midnight Saturday for a report of a home invasion and burglary call.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the woman, who is said to be between 50 and 55 years old, dead from apparent blunt force trauma to the head.

The Sheriff’s Department said one person, described only as a male of undisclosed age, was detained as part of the investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.