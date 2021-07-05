Woman found bound and killed in South L.A.: LAPD

A woman was found killed with her hands tied in a South Los Angeles residence on the Fourth of July holiday, investigators said Monday.

Officers responded shortly after midnight Sunday to the 7600 block of South Western Avenue in the Manchester Square neighborhood, said L.A. police spokesperson Officer William Cooper.

The woman, believed to be around 50 years old, was discovered bound and unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Cooper said.

The officer could not provide further details on the circumstances or nature of the woman’s injuries.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The assailant fled the scene, and he was described only as a Black man, Cooper said.

A motive in the killing was unclear. The woman was not homeless, and the incident is not gang related, Cooper said.

The victim’s family members were expected to speak at the scene around 4 p.m. Monday.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.