Woman found dead after deputies respond to Mission Viejo home to take missing person report

A death investigation is underway on Wednesday after a woman’s body was found while authorities were investigating a possible missing person case in Mission Viejo, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The grim discovery came after a woman in her 60s was reported missing by her adult son late Tuesday night, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to take a missing person report around 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Cipres, where they came upon “suspicious circumstances,” according to authorities.

At that point, “investigators were called in to go ahead and look into the incident,” said Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Ryan Anderson.

During the search, authorities found a woman in her 60s deceased. It was unclear where the body was discovered.

There was no word on how the woman died, and authorities have not released her name.

It was also not immediately clear whether the woman found dead was the mother the son reported to be missing. A neighbor told KTLA that a woman lived at the home with her adult son.

Investigators remained on scene throughout the night and could be seen during the day Wednesday removing large bags of evidence from the home, news photographer video showed.

The Sheriff’s Department indicated the incident appeared to be “isolated” and they do not think there is an “active threat to the community.”

No further details were provided amid the ongoing investigation.