An investigation is underway after an 82-year-old woman was found dead inside a ransacked Woodland Hills home that also caught fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the one-story home in the 20800 block of West Martha Street around 7:40 p.m.

Crews found evidence of fire at the home, but the flames were already out when they arrived, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated in a news alert.

An unidentified woman was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigation revealed there was evidence of forced entry. The inside of the residence was ransacked and they located a female Asian approximately 82-years-old that was deceased,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told reporters at the scene.

Video showed crime scene tape outside the home as law enforcement conducted an investigation.

There was no word on whether the death was considered a homicide.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire and the woman’s death remain under investigation.