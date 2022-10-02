A dead woman was discovered after Orange County authorities extinguished a house fire in Lake Forest Saturday night.

The Orange County Fire Authority and Lake Forest Police Services, which is provided through a contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, were called to a two-story home in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive just before 10 p.m., the OCFA said on Twitter.

It took firefighters a little more than an hour and a half to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters initially said no injuries were reported, but “it was later determined that there was a female deceased inside the residence,” Lake Forest police said on Facebook.

The cause of the fire and the events that led up to the woman’s death are under investigation, officials said.