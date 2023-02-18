Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a Disneyland Resort parking structure on Saturday night.

The woman’s identity has not been released by Anaheim Police.

Officers responded to reports of someone who had either jumped or fallen from the Mickey and Friends parking structure around 6:50 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation.

No further details have been released.