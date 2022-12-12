An investigation is underway Monday after a woman was found dead inside an Anaheim home that erupted in flames.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Verde Street by a neighbor who saw the flames, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Carringer said.

One resident who had to evacuate the home suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

A second resident, identified only as a woman in her 70s, was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Arson investigators were sent to the home although Carringer said the fire was believed to be an accident and no crime was suspected.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes.

No other injuries were reported.