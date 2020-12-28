Woman found dead in Eagle Rock house fire; cause of blaze under investigation

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home that caught fire in Eagle Rock on Dec. 28, 2020. (KTLA)

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire in Eagle Rock Monday morning.

The fire was reported at the one-story home in the 5100 block of North Vincent Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

Two people were initially reported as possibly being trapped in the home, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated in a news alert.

Heavy fire was burning in the rear of the 1,282 square-foot home. The one-story structure was built in 1924, Humphrey stated in the alert.

Nearly 40 firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in just over 20 minutes.

A man who escaped the home was eventually joined by his wife, who was rescued by firefighters, Humphrey stated.

As the flames were being extinguished, crews found one person, described as a woman in her 50s, deceased within the residence.

The victim has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.