Woman found dead inside burning car in La Habra Heights

A woman was found dead inside burning car in La Habra Heights Monday morning, prompting a homicide investigation, officials said.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the area of North Cypress Street and Nabal Road around 10 a.m. to find a car on fire, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

After extinguishing the blaze, a woman was discovered inside the vehicle, officials said. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze or exactly how the woman died.

The Sheriff’s Department initially said deputies were investigating the incident as a shooting death.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a gas canister near the white sedan. What looked like a possible bullet hole could also be seen on one of the car’s doors.

Officials have not identified the woman and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.