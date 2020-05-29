Woman found dead inside burning mobile home in Santa Susana

A Ventura County Fire Department truck is seen in an image posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters found the body of a woman after extinguishing a burning mobile home and hillside in the Santa Susana area of Ventura County on Wednesday, officials said.

The victim was initially described as a 63-year-old woman pending positive identification and notification of family members, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters first responded to what was reported as a brush fire in a remote area along Bell Ranch Road, Sgt. Albert Ramirez said in a written statement.

“When firefighters arrived, they discovered that in addition to the hillside, a residential trailer was

fully engulfed in flames,” Ramirez said. “After the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered a deceased person inside the trailer.”

It initially appeared the fire ignited inside the mobile home while the victim was inside by herself, he added. The cause was not available.

Sheriff’s arson investigators, as well as major crimes detectives, were investigating the deadly fire in conjunctinon with the Ventura County Fire Department.

No further details were available Thursday.