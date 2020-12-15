Woman found fatally shot in Reseda apartment

The 18400 block of Kittridge Avenue in Reseda is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

Police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in someone else’s Reseda apartment, officials said Monday.

About 8:25 a.m. Sunday, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to an apartment in the 18400 block of Kittridge Avenue for a death investigation.

They found the victim, Jonisha Mendoza, 32, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, police said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed Mendoza did not live in the apartment, and police did not elaborate on the circumstances behind the shooting.

“Detectives canvassed the area for surveillance cameras, other possible witnesses and further evidence,” officials said in the news release.

The apartment is near schools in the area and Reseda Park.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Valley bureau homicide Detective M. O’Donnell at 818-374-9550.